7 Movies You Need to Watch If You Love the Predator Franchise

The Predator franchise has spawned five films (plus two crossovers) across almost four decades, beginning with John McTiernan’s 1987 original about an elite military rescue team hunted by an alien creature in a Central American jungle. While the first film appeared to be a straightforward military action movie, it shifted gears when Dutch’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) heavily-armed squad discovered their weapons and tactics were useless against an enemy with advanced technology like thermal vision and cloaking devices. The franchise has maintained this core setup throughout its sequels and spinoffs, from Danny Glover’s tired cop pursuing a Yautja through 1997 Los Angeles in Predator 2 to Amber Midthunder’s Comanche warrior defending her tribe against one of the first creatures to visit Earth in Prey. However, what all these movies have in common is the simple question at their core: what happens when the fiercest humans on Earth become someone else’s prey?

Over the years, Predator has spawned many imitators, but few grasp what makes these films resonate with audiences. While we are all in for the spectacle, the franchise is at its best when it pitches technological advantage against primitive ingenuity in a desperate fight for survival, showing how humans’ ability to adapt is the species’ biggest triumph. The following films may not feature mandible-mouthed aliens – still, they scratch a similar itch by mixing breathtaking action sequences, nasty sci-fi threats, and brave protagonists who rise to the occasion to face immeasurable odds. Here’s our pick for the best alternative movies for fans of the Predator franchise:

Aliens

James Cameron’s masterful sequel serves as a perfect companion piece to the Predator franchise. Aliens follows a group of Colonial Marines led by Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) as they investigate a lost colony on LV-426 only to face an overwhelming force that hunts them through dark corridors with terrifying efficiency. The film mirrors Predator’s deconstruction of military confidence: watching the Marines’ high-tech arsenal prove useless against the xenomorphs echoes Dutch’s team’s futile attempts to fight their invisible hunter; Private Hudson’s (Bill Paxton) famous breakdown feels spiritually connected to the growing desperation of Mac (Bill Duke) and his fellow soldiers. In addition, Cameron’s film elevates its action through strong character development, particularly in how Ripley and Private Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) prove their warrior capabilities. At the same time, the claustrophobic setting and emphasis on adaptation over firepower creates the same primal tension that made the original Predator so effective.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Another sequel helmed by Cameron, Terminator 2: Judgment Day swaps alien hunters for killer machines but maintains the same high stakes and technological terror of the Predator franchise. The T-1000 (Robert Patrick) serves as an unstoppable pursuer that, like the Yautja, makes conventional weapons seem obsolete. Sarah Connor’s (Linda Hamilton) journey from outmatched prey to capable warrior mirrors Dutch’s evolution, while her son John (Edward Furlong) must rely on a reprogrammed T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) for protection, creating a dynamic where apparent strength isn’t enough to guarantee survival. The film’s spectacular motorcycle chase through LA’s flood channels and the steel mill finale deliver the same kind of sustained, escalating action sequences that made Predator so thrilling, with each confrontation forcing the heroes to get more creative as they realize just how outmatched they truly are. It’s also one of Schwarzenegger’s best performances, right up there with Dutch in Predator.

Dog Soldiers

Neil Marshall’s fan-favorite creature feature puts a British Army unit through hell in the Scottish Highlands when what should be a routine training exercise turns into a desperate fight for survival against a pack of highly intelligent werewolves. Like Predator, the film establishes its military unit’s competence before systematically stripping away its tactical advantages. Sergeant Wells (Sean Pertwee) and his men discover that their weapons and training mean little against enemies who can shrug off bullets and coordinate complex hunting strategies. Marshall uses the remote setting to trap his soldiers in an isolated farmhouse, creating the same kind of pressure-cooker environment that made Predator‘s jungle feel so oppressive. Finally, the werewolves’ pack tactics and physical superiority force the soldiers to improvise with their environment, just as Dutch had to abandon conventional warfare to survive.

Pitch Black

Pitch Black traps a diverse group of crash survivors on a sun-scorched planet with aliens that can only hunt in darkness. Like Predator, the film focuses on how an apparently dominant species – humans – becomes prey when night falls, forcing them to rely on Riddick (Vin Diesel), a dangerous convict with surgically modified eyes that let him see in the dark. The creatures share key traits with the Yautja, as they’re perfectly evolved hunters with specialized abilities that give them an overwhelming advantage in their preferred hunting conditions. Furthermore, the film builds tension through environmental threats as the survivors must overcome their differences and hope to survive long enough to escape the treacherous planet.

Blade II

Blade II introduces the Reapers, a new breed of super-vampire that treats both humans and regular vampires as prey. Like the Yautja, these evolved hunters possess superior strength, advanced sensory capabilities, and specialized biological weapons that make them nearly impossible to fight head-on. The film forces Blade (Wesley Snipes) to work alongside his vampire enemies against this greater threat, creating an unlikely alliance that showed the potential for superhero movies long before the MCU became mainstream. Director Guillermo del Toro’s creature designs, particularly the Reapers’ splitting jaws and expanding mouths, recall the biomechanical horror of the original Yautja, while the action sequences emphasize how even the most skilled warriors must adapt when facing a superior hunter.

Split Second

Set in a flooded, futuristic London, this sci-fi horror follows Detective Harley Stone (Rutger Hauer) as he tracks a mysterious creature that’s hunting through the city. The film shares significant DNA with Predator 2, transplanting the hunter-becomes-hunted dynamic to an urban environment. Like Harrigan chasing the City Hunter through Los Angeles, Stone must pursue his prey through a maze of streets and tunnels while dealing with bureaucratic interference and his own obsession with the case. The creature’s habit of collecting trophies from its victims directly mirrors the Yautjas’ ritual hunting practices, while the film’s rain-soaked cyberpunk setting proves that the Predator formula works just as well in near-future Noir as it does in contemporary action.

Outlander

Howard McCain’s creature feature presents a refreshing angle on the humans-versus-monster formula by having an alien warrior, Kainan (Jim Caviezel), crash-land in 8th-century Norway and help a tribe of Vikings face off against a far deadlier alien threat. The Moorwen, a massive bioluminescent creature with incredible speed and strength, proves immune to traditional Viking weapons and battle tactics, forcing the human warriors to learn and adapt. The film hits familiar Predator beats as the overconfident warriors realize their usual fighting methods are useless, leading them to work with Kainan’s advanced knowledge to even the odds. The action shifts between tense hunting sequences and brutal confrontations, with the Vikings’ mead hall becoming a suffocation trap when the Moorwen comes calling.

