5 Predator Crossovers That Proved Who Was the Best Hunter

The Predator was first unleashed in 1987 and quickly became one of cinema’s most iconic villains. After handily taking out most of a squad of elite paramilitary soldiers all for the thrill of the hunt, it’s up to the lone survivor – played by Arnold Schwarzenegger – to use his cunning and strength to turn from hunted into hunter. Predator was an instant hit, launching an entire franchise that consisted of sequels, prequels, and reboots. Fans just can’t seem to get enough of the premise involving a massive creature with mandibles and high-tech weaponry hunting down humans in various habitats, collecting their skulls like mere trophies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the skull of a Xenomorph (from the Alien franchise) appeared at the end of Predator 2, there was plenty of clamor about when the two extraterrestrial baddies would eventually go toe-to-toe. While it would be some years before fans got two Alien vs. Predator movies, the Predator had been duking it out with the famed Xenomorph in comic book form since 1989. However, that wasn’t the only Predator crossover that was made. There are plenty of other comic book series in which the Predator took on characters from different franchises to see who was the best hunter.

Archie vs Predator

Archie Andrews and his pals are on a spring break trip in Costa Rica, where a Predator has landed in a jungle nearby. The Predator develops a crush on Veronica and follows the gang back to Riverdale. When they discover they’re being targeted, Archie, Betty, Jughead, Dilton, and Veronica set up a trap with an ambush party to take out the Predator. However, love does strange things to a person – and Predators too, apparently – and the extraterrestrial hunter tears through most of the group with ease. How far will the Predator go to attract Veronica’s attention?

The world of Archie is definitely a strange place to set a Predator tale, but this four-issue miniseries pulls it off surprisingly well. Archie vs. Predator finds the perfect balance between light-hearted teen humor and bloody sci-fi violence, and is a must-read for fans of both franchises.

Batman vs Predator

The Predator lands in Gotham City, attracted to its violent underworld, which the extraterrestrial thinks is prime hunting territory. Meanwhile, Batman is investigating the bizarre murder of a mob-backed boxer who had his skull and spine removed. It’s only a matter of time before the two meet in a brutal bout that leaves Batman in critical condition. The Dark Knight’s recovery is taking too long, so he must build himself a special new suit for his next confrontation with the Predator, whose reign of terror in Gotham has prompted the National Guard and SWAT teams to carry out a plan that may have devastating effects on the city’s inhabitants.

The ultra-violent Predator fits in quite nicely with the grim and gritty world of Batman, a miniseries that delivers bloody sci-fi action and noirish intrigue in equal measure. Seeing Batman’s ingenuity pushed to the limits when trying to take down the Predator is worth the price of admission alone.

Predator vs. Judge Dredd

The Predator lands on Earth to try its hand at hunting in a new urban jungle – that of Mega-City One. With no shortage of chaos plaguing the city, it’s the perfect place for the Predator to do some quality killin’, but when it starts slaughtering Judges in addition to criminals, Judge Dredd takes it upon himself to track down this new player in town and bring it to justice. Little does Dredd realize that he’s become the target of the Predator, who views him as the most dangerous game.

The horror elements introduced by the Predator do little to detract from the dark satirical humor of the world of Judge Dredd. So much of what makes this a standout comic is how it pits two equally driven yet ideologically different characters against each other. You just know their endless determination will result in a truly knockdown, drag-out fight.

JLA vs. Predator

Not one, but multiple Predators have landed on Earth and are wreaking havoc at key locations around the world. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and others are on the case, but soon learn that this isn’t your typical alien invasion. These Predators are enhanced with abilities to emulate those of the Justice League of America in an attempt to see which team is strongest. The JLA may have found their match in terms of sheer power, but they have one thing the Predators don’t: teamwork.

JLA vs. Predator is one of the campiest in the Predator crossover series, but its self-aware tone more than makes up for it. After all, it’s pretty hard to take a comic seriously when it has a Predator with the powers of Plastic Man. Still, the moral righteousness of the Justice League of America makes for a fun contrast with the brutality of the Predators, resulting in a pretty rousing comic.

Tarzan vs. Predator: At the Earth’s Core

A group of Predators are participating in a ceremonial hunt in a subterranean world called Pellucidar, killing everyone they encounter. But when Tarzan arrives in Pellucidar and sees nothing but a trail of death, this king of the jungle must now go on the hunt for those responsible. Even though Tarzan is outmatched by a group of more powerful beings, he’s got plenty of jungle experience and survival skills to hold his own against them. But will his prowess be enough against their advanced extraterrestrial weaponry?

Tarzan vs. Predator: At the Earth’s Core is a delightful blend of the pulp adventure storytelling of yore with the action of modern sci-fi. But the real highlights of this miniseries are the moments when Tarzan is forced to use his primitive yet resourceful instincts against the high-tech ordnance of the Predators, harkening back to the original Predator film.