Prime Now Exclusively Streaming One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Since 2000 (Ahead of the Franchise’s Return)

As sci-fi franchises go, there are few from the 21st century that are as beloved as Firefly. Joss Whedon’s space western only got one cancelled far too soon season in 2002, but it has remained deeply loved by fans—so much so that an animated revival is in the works. But that animated revival isn’t the only continuation of the story that fans so dearly love. There’s also a feature film that now is exclusively available to stream on Prime Video.

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Released in 2005, Serenity is a continuation of Firefly, picking up the story after the series’ final episode. The movie went over well with fans and critics, but was a box office underperformer, but all these years later it still remains a beloved comfort watch, just like the series itself.

Serenity Is Perfect Viewing While We Wait for the New Firefly

What’s interesting about Serenity is that while it’s been available to stream via Prime Video for some time, it’s only since May 1st that Prime Video has been the only place to find the movie. It’s also a movie that you must watch before the revival. The film does a great job of taking the very unfinished story of Firefly, picking up the threads, and delivering a complete, satisfying story as it follows the crew of the Serenity as they discover a secret that could bring down the Alliance government. There’s a lot of great action, but there is also a very deep, rich emotional core to the movie. Even if you haven’t seen Firefly or don’t consider yourself a fan, there’s no denying the quality of the story and the performances. It is, put simply, a very good film.

A huge part of that falls on the film’s antagonist, The Operative. Played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Operative is terrifying, but he’s also very well written, a character very devoted to his principles and values. It makes him compelling in a way we rarely see in villainy and Serenity is all the better for it. The film also gives viewers closure for Firefly’s story—made even better with the villain’s story—which makes it a must watch before the revival just to orient yourself in this richly created world.

Serenity is now streaming exclusively on Prime.

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