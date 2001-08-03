Princess Diaries Star Julie Andrews Shoots Down Hopes for Third Film

✖

Back in 2019, The Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that a script for a third installment of the beloved film series was done and that both she and Julie Andrews were interested in returning to Genovia, though at the time she also carefully tempered expectations by noting that everyone involved wanted it to be perfect before moving forward. Now, more than three years later, Andrews is shooting down hopes for that ever happening. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andrews said that she thinks it's simply too late to go back to do a third film now.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [Marshall died in 2016.] [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

The Princess Diaries was first released in 2001 and brought in $165 million at the box office while the sequel, 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement brought in $134 million. The films were both very popular among fans and have remained beloved over the years. Since the release of the second film, there has been nearly constant speculation about a third installment. Back in 2020, it was reported that Disney+ was developing a The Princess Diaries spin-off series, but there hasn't been any additional news or confirmation of that since then.

As for Andrews, she shared what it was that made her want to work with Gary Marshall on The Princess Diaries in the first place.

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," she said. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

