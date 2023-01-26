Peacock TV Surpasses 20 Million Subscribers

NBC has been growin Peacock at an astounding rate. During the most recent earnings call, Comcast announced that it added five million new subscribers to the streaming service. Variety reports that it took some real investment to get there though. That's nearly double the users paying for Peacock according to Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of NBCUniversal. Revenue is up near $2.1 billion. But, as with a lot of the entertainment industry there's fear of more cuts after similar moves in other corners. Playing a big role in the boost would be the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it's dynamite final between Argentina and France. So, the future of streaming is full steam ahead for Peacock.

NBC Enters A New Era

The company actually made a slight redesign to their iconic logo and branding. As all media companies make their adjustments in the streaming era, it's important to keep what works. Juding by the findings above things are working pretty well for the Peacock brand. "The NBC brand refresh is a love letter to audiences everywhere, driven by NBC's innovative spirit while celebrating the network's powerful legacy," Juliet Garrett, senior vice president, NBC Creative Design, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming told Newscast Studio last year.

Garrett had more to say while addressing the Peacock refresh, including some comments about bringing things into line with the current decade. "In modernizing the brand with quickly recognizable iconography and rich colors that reflect the spirit of our shows, we are enhancing versatility, allowing scalability and building consistency — while connecting to the newest member of our family, Peacock," she added.

If that weren't enough of a boost for the network, they also inked a massive partnership with Hallmark just before the 2022 Holiday season. Countdown to Christmas proved to be a boost for their streaming platform as Peacock became the exclusive home for that content.

"As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, elaborated in a statement. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands."

Are you still surprised by these Peacock numbers? Let us know down in the comments!