Poker Face Premieres to Biggest Streaming Ratings Ever for Peacock

Poker Face is one of Peacock's biggest streaming premieres ever. Variety has the numbers and the ratings are very impressive for NBCUniversal's platform. Over at Nielsen's Streaming Original Series Top 10 chart, Rian Johnson's mystery series opened at No. 3. For Peacock, that's the highest-ranked original show that its ever had on that list. In the first four days of it being available on the service, there have been 547 million minutes viewed. Bel-Air and The Best Man: Final Chapters have also been very strong performers for the NBCUniversal effort. But, something about the detective archetype and all these stars has ignited discussion online.

It should come as no shock that Peacock and NBCUniversal were quick to renew the series. People really love this whole Natasha Lyonne solving mysteries thing, especially when there's a treasure trove of other celebrities willing to play their part in the larger scheme. The company announced Season 2 was already confirmed about a week ago.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming explained. "Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

What Is Poker Face About?

Here's how Peacock describes the runaway hit: "Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

Poker Face includes guest stars like Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

