Violent Night Gets Peacock Streaming Date

One of the unexpected genre hits of 2022 was the David Harbour-starring Violent Night, which offered an unconventional take on Santa Claus as he faced off against paramilitary invaders, with the film set to make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock later this week. The film's release on Peacock coincides with its release on other home video formats, which include various behind-the-scenes featurettes that dive deep into how the film came to life. Given that the film was a critical and commercial success, the filmmakers have already hinted about having an interest in developing sequels to the adventure. Violent Night lands on Peacock on January 20th.

The film is described, "To hell with 'all is calm.' From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

"The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

"Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

For fans who aim to grab the film on home video, the special features included in that release will include the following:

Includes Blu-ray, DVD, and a digital copy of Violent Night

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Quarrelin' Kringle

Santa's Helpers: The Making of Violent Night

Deck the Halls with Brawls

Feature Commentary with Director Tommy Wirkola, Producer Guy Danella, Writer Pat Casey, and Writer Josh Miller

Violent Night debuts on Peacock on January 20th. The film lands on Collector's Edition on Digital HD on January 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24th.

