Peacock might be home to some of the most beloved traditional sitcoms in history, like The Office, Cheers, and Parks and Recreation, but its upcoming series Mrs. Davis instead looks to explore a much more ambitious concept, as hinted at in the series' first teaser. With Mrs. Davis coming from the minds of The Big Bang Theory's Tara Hernandez and Lost and Watchmen's Damon Lindelof, it's easy to see how such a project could entirely circumvent expectations. You can check out the first teaser for Mrs. Davis below before the first four episodes of the series debut on Peacock on April 20th.

Peacock describes the series, "'Mrs. Davis' is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?"

Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis." McDorman plays Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Confirming just how ambitious the series is, "Mrs. Davis" herself shared a letter about the project, which reads as follows:

"Hey there, Partner.

Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don't -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance -- while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.

And you, partner -- are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here...

And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. That's nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users -- I mean partners -- the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests!

What are Wings exactly? Well, you're going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you -- they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world -- there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun -- a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever...

Which is utter nonsense -- as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose?

Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.

Your partner,

Mrs. Davis"

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis premiere on Peacock on April 20th.

