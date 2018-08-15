‘Wreck-It Ralph 2′: Fans Are Loving the Disney Princesses’ Outfits in New Photo

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be a bit of a pop culture bonanza, and one scene from the film may have already drawn the most buzz.

A new photo from the upcoming Disney venture made the rounds online today, which shows the film’s array of Disney princesses hanging out in their virtual world. While previous looks at the princesses have shown them in their usual costumes, this one traded things out for various pieces of cleverly-designed casual wear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the pun-filled shirts worn by Snow White and Elsa to the entire ensembles of Mulan and Anna, there’s a lot in this photo for Disney fans and fashion aficionados to take in. So as you would expect, the Internet has taken kind of a liking to the photo, praising the princesses’ casual looks in various different ways. Here are just a few of our favorite tweets on the subject.

Perfection

me: i dont care about the new wreck it ralph it just looks like a product placement movie

disney: princesses in loungewear

me: …….scREEEEEEEE- pic.twitter.com/Ca7eTEQXTN — Katie Pambuku ??? (@dem_doodles) August 9, 2018

#Goals

imagine being the artist designing the Disney princesses’ casual looks. what a dream job — t a s i a (@_tasiams) August 9, 2018

A New Merch Line

I SWEAR IF DISNEY MAKES A MERCH OUT OF THIS I’LL THROW ALL MY MONEY JUST FOR MULAN’S BOMBER JACKET https://t.co/BjiTMRdjNE — Jane Pica (@japicasso97) August 10, 2018

Important Questions

I sincerely wanna see the animators’ design tests and sheets for this scene, see the thought went into who’s wearing what & why. https://t.co/5jRl3TpLo9 — The ? Mela ? Experience??? (@kakapotrainer) August 9, 2018

Spinoff, Please

nothing against wreckit but “offduty disney princesses” looks like a way more interesting movie idea tbh https://t.co/rcOQFWNHDC — #️⃣#?Cｈｒｉｓ#️⃣#Hｏ#️⃣#@#️⃣new?Flesh???helpmehel (@Vangelus) August 9, 2018

Billy Eichner Would Approve

mulan and anna’s outfits… let’s go lesbians let’s go!! https://t.co/N6VFqYjiqZ — ada (@lesbianadora) August 9, 2018

The Truth

I love what happened when people who read and wrote fanfic all through their young adult years grew up and went to work for the Keepers Of the Canon. https://t.co/2klhMmH95C — Naomi Kritzer (@NaomiKritzer) August 9, 2018

See You Opening Night