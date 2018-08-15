Movies

‘Wreck-It Ralph 2′: Fans Are Loving the Disney Princesses’ Outfits in New Photo

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be a bit of a pop culture bonanza, and one scene […]

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be a bit of a pop culture bonanza, and one scene from the film may have already drawn the most buzz.

A new photo from the upcoming Disney venture made the rounds online today, which shows the film’s array of Disney princesses hanging out in their virtual world. While previous looks at the princesses have shown them in their usual costumes, this one traded things out for various pieces of cleverly-designed casual wear.

From the pun-filled shirts worn by Snow White and Elsa to the entire ensembles of Mulan and Anna, there’s a lot in this photo for Disney fans and fashion aficionados to take in. So as you would expect, the Internet has taken kind of a liking to the photo, praising the princesses’ casual looks in various different ways. Here are just a few of our favorite tweets on the subject.

