Ray Liotta's Daughter Shares Touching Tribute to "Best Dad"

At the end of May, it was reported that iconic actor Ray Liotta had passed away at age 67. Liotta had over 125 acting credits to his name and was best known for playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. After Liotta's passing, many fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, including his Goodfellas co-star, Lorraine Bracco. Yesterday, a very special person in Liotta's life paid tribute to him. The actor's only child, Karsen Liotta, shared a tribute to her dad on Instagram.

"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️," Liotta wrote. You can view her post below:

The younger Liotta also shared some snapshots on her Instagram stories. You can view a couple of the images below:

In addition to Goodfellas, Liotta was known for Something Wild, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, Shades of Blue, Blow, and much more. He was recently seen in The Many Saints of Newark and Prime Video's Hanna and had multiple projects in the works including Black Bird, which premieres in July, and Cocaine Bear, the Elizabeth Banks-directed film that's expected to be released in February.

"I had a special bond with Ray Liotta. We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away," Banks wrote on Instagram after Liotta's passing. "I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn't follow me, that I couldn't direct action because of that. Ray's respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do fucking anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace. My heart is with Karsten and Jacy today, his two favorite women."

If you'd like to revisit a Liotta classic, Goodfellas is currently streaming on HBO Max.