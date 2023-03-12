Razzie Awards: Jared Leto Wins Worst Actor for Morbius
The Golden Raspberry Awards, our regular reminder of what it's like to be cynical about art the sake of nothing in return, have annoucned the "winners" of their 43rd annual "Razzie Awards," which pay tribute to the "worst" in film for the year. Despite Morbius, the Sony Pictures spinoff of Spider-Man, being the odds-on favorite to win the award (you could even bet money on it, but you would have lost), Netflis' Blonde was awarded "Worst Picture" by the group. Morbius star Jared Leto was crowned "Worst Actor" this year, his second in a row as he was awarded "Worst Supporting Actor" last year for House of Gucci. You can find the full list of "winners" below.
WORST PICTURE
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
Awarded to The RAZZIES for "Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder"
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the "Bio-Novel" by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
WINS PER PICTURE
Blonde = 2 Worst Picture and Screenplay
Morbius = 2 Worst Actor and Supporting Actress
Elvis = 2 Worst Supporting Actor and Screen Combo
Disney's Pinocchio = 1 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Good Mourning = 1 Worst Director(s)