Razzie Awards: Jared Leto Wins Worst Actor for Morbius

The Golden Raspberry Awards, our regular reminder of what it's like to be cynical about art the sake of nothing in return, have annoucned the "winners" of their 43rd annual "Razzie Awards," which pay tribute to the "worst" in film for the year. Despite Morbius, the Sony Pictures spinoff of Spider-Man, being the odds-on favorite to win the award (you could even bet money on it, but you would have lost), Netflis' Blonde was awarded "Worst Picture" by the group. Morbius star Jared Leto was crowned "Worst Actor" this year, his second in a row as he was awarded "Worst Supporting Actor" last year for House of Gucci. You can find the full list of "winners" below.

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan



WORST ACTRESS

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

Awarded to The RAZZIES for "Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder"

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion



WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend



WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)



WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney's Pinocchio



WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the "Bio-Novel" by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney's Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / "Written" by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow,Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

WINS PER PICTURE

Blonde = 2 Worst Picture and Screenplay

Morbius = 2 Worst Actor and Supporting Actress

Elvis = 2 Worst Supporting Actor and Screen Combo

Disney's Pinocchio = 1 Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Good Mourning = 1 Worst Director(s)