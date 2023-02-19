You Can Bet Money on Morbius Winning Worst Picture at the Razzies

Even though the Golden Raspberry Awards are a tire fire burning inside of a garbage can, you can still place money on what's going to be crowned the worst movie of the year. The online sportsbook Bovada has full betting odds for the movies that have been nominated for "Worst Picture" as this year's ceremony, and surprising almost no one Jared Leto's Morbius is the favorite. As of this writing, the Sony Pictures movie has -160 odds to win the prize. Other nominees include Blonde (+225), Pinocchio (+600), Good Mourning (+800), and The King's Daughter (+800).

Morbius was nominated for four more awards at this year's Razzies in addition to "Worst Picture." Its other nominations include Worst Actor (Jared Leto), Worst Supporting Actress (Adria Arjona), Worst Director (Daniel Espinosa), and Worst Screenplay (Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless). The most nominated movie this year was Netflix's Blonde, the semi-biopic of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas. Blonde was also nominated for Worst Picture and Worst Director (Andrew Dominik).

Despite previously attempting to maintain a cold and callous exterior in years past, the Razzies have buckled to public pressure in recent years after their juvenile attempts at humor have been called out by film fans. Last year the Razzies created an entire category called "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," just weeks before Willis' family confirmed he's been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting. Though they initially tried to maintain they would still "award" a film in this category, they eventually back-pedaled and scrapped it.

This year saw the Razzies court a new kind of controversy. One of their nominees for "Worst Actress" when first announced was Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the twelve-year-old star of last year's reboot of Firestarter. Not only did the Razzies rescend her nomination, but publicly apologized to the young performer.

Jared Leto's nomination for Morbius marks his fourth Razzie nod, having previously been nominated for his role of The Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad, and nominated twice over for his part in House of Gucci.