RDJ’s New Doctor Doom Post Teases 2 Unconfirmed Avengers For Doomsday (& He Didn’t Think We’d Notice?!)

In a timely turn of events, it appears that even more Easter eggs are popping up where Avengers: Doomsday is concerned, pulling back the curtain just a little more for a peek at what fans can expect from the film. And this time, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that RDJ’s Instagram post highlighted two characters who have yet to make their cast list appearance, immediately piquing interest and raising the question of what it could possibly mean.

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Featured not quite front and center in the literal Easter basket of goodies, courtesy of Dr. Doom himself, are two eggs that stand out from the rest, one representing Dr. Strange and another representing Spider-Man—two characters that have yet to be seen on the official Doomsday cast list. All eggs featured in the basket, from left to right, are Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, Namor, Black Panther, the New Avengers, Captain America, X-Men, Shang-Chi, Thor, the Fantastic 4, Loki, and Spider-Man.

It’s Not an Official Confirmation

But it feels like it may as well be, with fans taking the information and running with it. “Robert Downey Jr. just confirmed Spider-Man is going to be in the movie,” said one fan on Instagram. The characters that are officially confirmed to be returning that haven’t been central to their own trailers are Sue Storm, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Ant-Man, John Walker, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Hank McCoy/Beast, Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Joaquin Torres, Namor, Johnny Storm, Red Guardian, Ghost, Loki, Nightcrawler, Mystique, Gambit, Reed Richards, and Doctor Doom (obviously).

There are also new theories that Brie Larson will be returning as Captain Marvel. While it hasn’t been officially announced, ComicBookMovie reported that the Marvel star played it particularly coy when asked about a possible appearance in Doomsday. “Oh, you know I can’t talk about that. Nice try,” she said simply, leading fans to speculate that her lack of a statement was all the statement needed; what other reason could she have for not being able to talk about her uninvolvement? The role could be as small as a post-credit scene that’s meant to set up a larger role in Secret Wars. A similar theory has been surrounding Tessa Thompson and her character Valkyrie since she gave a similar non-answer when asked about her character’s involvement in the upcoming film.

What are your thoughts on this Easter Egg? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other Marvel fans.