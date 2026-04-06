Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Return Suddenly Sounds More Likely

The hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday continues to mount, though many believe that the movie’s full cast has yet to be announced. The MCU’s Multiverse Saga, the franchise’s second major narrative arc, is rapidly approaching its climax, with a two-part Avengers story set to tie up its Multiversal story. Starting with the release of Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026, the Multiverse Saga will officially end in 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars. While many exciting cast announcements for Avengers: Doomsday have already begun to build anticipation for the film, many still believe it will feature the unexpected return of unannounced characters like Captain Marvel.

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Though Brie Larson’s return to the role for Avengers: Doomsday hasn’t been announced through official channels, it just seemed to get far more likely. ComicBookMovie noted that Larson expertly dodged questions about her potential involvement in Doomsday during the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premiere. When asked, Larson simply stated, “Oh, you know I can’t talk about that. Nice try.” Her immediate response came off as incredibly coy, and it subtly implies that she may potentially feature in the movie. After all, if there were no secrets to protect, she wouldn’t have immediately announced her inability to talk. It certainly seems that Larson knows something that she isn’t allowed to share.

What to Expect From Captain Marvel’s Potential Return

Although there were some negative reactions to Captain Marvel’s most recent MCU outing, she remains a hugely important figure within the MCU. As well as being one of its most powerful heroes, Captain Marvel is an inspirational figure as well as a prominent Avenger, making her potential appearance in Avengers: Doomsday seem almost inevitable. Working out what specifically to expect from her possible role is a little harder, but still not impossible.

If Captain Marvel is in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s currently a closely guarded secret. This implies that her involvement in the story could be incredibly important and have far-reaching implications, explaining why Marvel would want to save her role as a major reveal. The most plausible theory is that Captain Marvel could die in Avengers: Doomsday, with her defeat serving to galvanize her fellow Avengers against Doctor Doom. While killing off a hero of Captain Marvel’s stature would be shocking, it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected.

Of course, it’s also possible that Captain Marvel will make only a minor appearance in the movie, perhaps to set up her heavier involvement in Avengers: Secret Wars. Having the character only appear in an MCU post-credits scene would explain why the role was being kept quiet, and would keep the franchise’s tradition of teasing upcoming events during the final credits. If Larson’s role in the movie was bigger, she’d have been properly announced, and if she wasn’t in it at all, she almost certainly would have simply explained that from the off. The most likely explanation is that Captain Marvel will appear in a shocking moment or only in a very minor capacity, but whether or not it will happen remains to be seen.

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