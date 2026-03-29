Scarlet Witch’s MCU Return in Avengers: Doomsday Gets A Disappointing Update

Despite stanning the most powerful sorcerer of all time, Scarlet Witch fans have gotten used to disappointment ever since discovering the character’s fate in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when the character seemingly died when she brought down the Darkhold Castle atop Mount Wundagore in a last-ditch effort to atone for her sins during the events of WandaVision. But that doesn’t make the disappointment at the lack of news about a potential return to the MCU sting any less. And what’s worse, it seems all but official that we won’t be getting one of our favorite heroes back anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the year since the casting for Avengers: Doomsday was announced, fans still held out hope for an Easter egg or a small appearance by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, but when asked what she knew about future MCU projects at C2E2 this weekend, Olsen didn’t have any hopeful news, saying, “I know nothing. I know about VisionQuest, because I’ve seen Paul in the last six months. I know nothing about any of it. Is [Secret Wars] what happens after? I’m not kidding. Why did I think there were two Secret Wars? Are there not?”

Doomsday Could Only Be Better with Scarlet Witch Present—As a Hero or a Villain

Rumors have persisted for some time now that Wanda did, in fact, survive the collapse of Darkhold Castle in Multiverse of Madness and fled in the aftermath. Now, being controlled by Doom, she stands with him, ready to take on the rest of the Avengers. It’s a narrative that makes sense, especially if the Russo Brothers are following the comics, in which Doom manipulates Wanda through mind control to fight beside him, using her reality-warping powers to his own benefit.

Whether or not Wanda returns, there is hope that newer heroes can finally take center stage in the final two movies of the Multiverse saga before the MCU shifts gears and places its focus on the new X-Men, despite the reappearance of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr as Dr. Doom. The opportunity for viewers to connect with heroes like Shang-Chi, any of the Fantastic Four, Thor’s daughter, Love, Sentry, or Ms. Marvel is ripe, and it’s definitely time for new actors and characters to step into the spotlight before this chapter is closed. And while so many beloved characters returning for Doomsday and Secret Wars seems to be the main selling point of the final Multiverse Saga films, there are plenty of other characters that fans want to see more of.

Are you hoping to see Wanda return for Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.