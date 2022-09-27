Ready or Not's Samara Weaving to Star in Azrael From Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Writer

A trio of unsung heroes in the world of genre film are set to unite for the upcoming action-horror Azrael, with Deadline reporting that Ready or Not's Samara Weaving has been cast in the project, which was written by The Guest and Godzilla vs. Kong 2 scribe Simon Barrett and will be helmed by Cheap Thrills and The Haunting of Bly Manor director Evan Katz. No details have been released about what the film will explore, though given the diversity of adventures the trio have previously offered audiences, the new film will likely be an unexpected blend of multiple genres. Production on Azrael is set to begin next month.

Weaving's first foray into the world of horror came in 2015 with a small but recurring role in Ash vs. Evil Dead, which she then followed with Mayhem and The Babysitter. In 2019, Weaving took on the lead role in Ready or Not, which sits at 88% positive reviews, making it one of the best-reviewed horror films of that year, with Weaving often being highlighted for her talents in the picture. The actor got even more exciting opportunities following Ready or Not, as she played Scarlett in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes and also starred in Bill and Ted Face the Music. She recently reunited with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for a role in Scream 6.

Over the past decade, Barrett has built up an impressive list of genre projects, as 2013's You're Next and 2014's The Guest remain cult favorites in the world of horror, with the filmmaker also intermittently delivering vignettes for the V/H/S franchise. Last year saw him make his feature directing debut with Seance, while his frequent collaborations with You're Next and The Guest director Adam Wingard resulted in his enlistment into Godzilla vs. Kong 2 as a co-writer, with the pair also developing a follow-up to 1997's Face/Off.

Following his directorial debut with the dark and twisted Cheap Thrills, Katz ventured into the world of small-screen horror, directing episodes of Scream: The TV Series, Swamp Thing, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Katz also directed Season 4 of SYFY's Channel Zero, the unsettling anthology series inspired by disturbing "creepypasta" stories.

