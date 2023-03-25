Scream VI Costume Designer Reveals Samara Weaving's Look Was a Nod To Surprising Original Character

Scream VI is now playing in theaters, and it sees the return of the fifth movie's directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also helmed Ready or Not. Of course, Ready or Not starred Samara Weaving who also appears in the newest Scream. Another connection between the Scream franchise and Ready or Not is costume designer, Avery Plewes. This week, Plewes had a chat with Gizmodo about creating a look for the new horror film, and revealed Weaving's dress in the opening scene of the movie is a nod to a surprising character from the original Scream: Rose McGowan's Tatum Riley.

"Oh, at the beginning of the movie? It's actually more of a yellowy-green. Yeah, it might look [white] on camera, but no, it was actually kind of a hybrid nod to Tatum [from the original Scream]. It's a very similar color to her turtleneck top, and then also kind of a nod to Samara's yellow Converse from Ready or Not," Plewes shared.

Scream VI Directors Break Down Opening Scene:

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Scream VI starts with Weaving's character waiting on an online date. Turns out, the date is actually one of her film school students, who is played by Tony Revolori. He shows up and murders her in an alley while dressed as Ghostface. The movie then follows him as he gets a call from the "real" Ghostface and meets his own untimely end. Recently, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett spoke with EW about bringing the scene to life.

"Obviously, it was the first thing we read when we read the script," Gillett said. "There is a standard that's been set by these movies that the opening, as its own little contained short film, has to achieve something really specific, and set the tone for the rest of the movie, and also has to live up to what exists as the openings in the lineage of this franchise. This one for us was the most surprising and shocking."

"It just felt like, oh, we are going to take some chances with this," the director continued. "And if the audience is onboard, then they are going to be on board for the rest of the movie. At the end of the day, I think that's the goal of the opening. How far can you push it? How far can you push the guard rails and hopefully set up a wild set of expectations for the audience with the movie moving forwards."

As for including Weaving in the scene, Bettinelli-Olpin added, "We love her so much ... It was so lovely to have her come and hang out; it was like old times. One of my favorite things is that she asked, 'Do you guys mind if I use the Australian accent?' We're like, no, that would be great. We were talking to her at some point while we were shooting, and she said that this character is the closest she's ever played to herself, where it's kind of dorky and nerdy. She brought so much because she's only in the movie for five minutes, and she has to do so much in those five minutes; you have to fall in love with her. You have to get scared when she goes into the alley. It takes like a real f---ing pro like Samara to be able to do that."

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.