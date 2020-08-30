Bill & Ted 3 Star Samara Weaving Shares Behind-the-Scenes Content

✖

This weekend saw the long-awaited release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, which featured Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their iconic roles for the first time since 1991. The film also starred Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as the main characters' daughters. Weaving, who is best known for Ready or Not, took to Instagram this week and shared some fun behind-the-scenes content from her time on the set.

“A walk through set #billandtedfacethemusic,” Weaving captioned a video. She also posted a photo with her onscreen cousin and another from the movie’s big final scene. You can check out her posts below:

Yesterday, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter also posted a sweet message to fans in honor of the movie's release. They also took part in a watch party and answered fan questions.

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. Between questions about time travel rules and tributes to the late, great George Carlin, the first trailer had a lot of fun stuff to unpack.

In addition to Reeves, Winter, Weaving, and Lundy-Paine, Bill & Ted Face the Music features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

