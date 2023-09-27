Samara Weaving-Starring Azrael Earns Distribution Rights

After having wrapped production earlier this year, the action-horror Azrael is now one step closer to being unleashed on audiences, as the distribution rights to the film have been secured by Republic Pictures. While an official release date has yet to be set, knowing that it could be debuting either in theaters or on a streaming platform in the relatively near future is sure to excite fans. After first dipping her toes into the horror realm with Ash vs. Evil Dead, only to then star in projects like Mayhem, The Babysitter, Ready or Not, and Scream VI, Weaving has become a fan favorite in the horror genre. Stay tuned for details on the release of Azrael.

Per press release, “Republic Pictures has acquired North American rights to C2 Motion Picture Group’s Azrael, for distribution by Paramount Global Distribution, in a high seven-figure deal. The high-concept action-horror film stars Samara Weaving and was directed by E.L. Katz (Channel Zero, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Cheap Thrills) from an original script by Simon Barrett (The Guest, You’re Next, the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel).

“In a world in which no one speaks, a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman (Weaving) who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness — yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz.

“Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group won the rights to the hot project in a competitive bidding situation last fall and fully financed and produced the film. Producers are Dan Kagan (Significant Other, California King), Dave Caplan (Babylon, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), and Simon Barrett. Jason Cloth (Joker, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Katrin Kissa (Captain Volkonogov Escaped, November) are Executive Producers.

“CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group co-represented domestic sales for film. Mossbank handles international sales.”

Producer Michael Rothstein previously shared his excitement about the project when it was announced.

“From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world of Azrael and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre — distinguished by its own unique ‘voice,’ which has so much to say,” Rothstein revealed in 2022. “E.L. Katz and Simon Barrett have delivered something truly visionary, which will undoubtedly connect with a global legion of fans. And we couldn’t think of a more perfect heroine in Samara Weaving, who’s at the peak of her powers right now. We’re equally excited to begin working with C2’s Jason and David and Dan Kagan on the film, bringing something so sophisticated, elevated, and commercial to the EFM with our friends at UTA and CAA.”

Stay tuned for updates on Azrael.

