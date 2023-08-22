Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder's Two-Part Film Event and Titles Revealed

We knew that Zack Snyder was making an entirely new sci-fi adventure universe with Rebel Moon, which will be a two-movie event – and now we know the titles for each movie!

The Rebel Moon trailer has been released by Netflix, and it revealed its title: Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, which has a release date of December 22nd.

Along with that subtitle reveal came the inevitable reveal of what the sequel will be: Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, which has a release date of April 19th, 2024.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, the scale was a thing they wanted," Snyder told Empire Magazine. "They were like, 'Well, how big could it be? How many movies?' That made me go, 'Okay, if we really do this, we can sink our teeth pretty deep into this. We can't really hit the bottom.'"

So far, Rebel Moon has an established timeline that extends beyond the two films – a 450-page "bible" of in-universe canon that can be spinoff into sequels, TV series, and an already-announced video game. In fact, Snyder previously revealed that the series won't even get to the titular "Rebel Moon" until somewhere around the third movie:

"The rebel moon is not the moon that they're on," Snyder continued to explain. "The title was conceptual, but there's a planet named Vanna and Vanna is the rebel moon. It's not even in one shot of this movie!"

(Photo: Netflix)

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Alfonso Herrera, and more.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder told THR when the film was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

What once could've been a story set in the Star Wars Universe is now Netflix's potential big gain, as Rebel Moon Parts 1 & 2 suddenly may become two of the biggest movie release during the stretch of time between 2023-2024 that is affected by the current Writers' and Actors' Strikes.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will start streaming on Netflix on December 22nd.