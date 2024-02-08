Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver Rating Confirmed

The second part of Zack Snyder's latest franchise, Rebel Moon, officially has a rating. Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver has officially been given a PG-13 rating per MPA's FilmRatings.com. The reasoning for the PG-13 rating is listed as "for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language, and suicide." Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire was also rated PG-13. That film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver features a returning cast that includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Cary Elwes as The King.

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Both Installments of Rebel Moon Will Have Director's Cuts

Snyder has previously indicated that both films will ultimately have R-rated director's cuts which will be released on Netflix at a later date. According to the filmmaker, aspects of the overall Rebel Moon story are completely different in the longer cut.

"It's a full hour longer," Snyder revealed. "It's not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different. A lot more stuff is fleshed out."

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller explained. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver will be released exclusively on Netflix on April 19th.