Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver New Look Released by Netflix

Zack Snyder's latest franchise is taking flight at Netflix, beginning with the debut of Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire late last year. The sci-fi epic will be followed by Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver in just a matter of months — and we have a new look at what's in store. On Thursday, Netflix debuted a new look at Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver, as part of their slate of 2024 movies and television show.

The Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver teaser follows an already-released trailer that dropped late last year. It provides the best look yet at the newest exploits of the film's rebel group, as they try to save their cosmic outpost from an all-out war against the Motherworld.

You can see the Next on Netflix teaser below.

What Is Rebel Moon: Part Two About?

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver features a returning cast that includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Cary Elwes as The King.

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. According to Snyder, elements of the grand Rebel Moon story are completely different in the longer cut of the film.

"It's a full hour longer," Snyder revealed. "It's not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different. A lot more stuff is fleshed out."

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller explained. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

What do you think of the newest look at Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver? Are you excited for the debut of the Netflix film?

Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver will be released exclusively on Netflix on April 19th.