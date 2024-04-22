Rebel Moon Stars Reveal Hardest Stunt to Film in Part 2

Michiel Huisman and Sofia Boutella seem to have had a blast making Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies for Netflix, but that isn't to say some of the action sequences weren't pretty punishing to shoot. According to the pair, they did some of their own stunts -- and that's obviously always a dangerous and often grueling thing to do. Speaking with ComicBook.com, they broke down one of the big action set pieces from the second movie, which just dropped on Netflix last week. In it, they said, the stunts didn't seem too dangerous, until you realize you're going to have to do it in wardrobe, while wet, and trying to go all in one take.

Oh, and with horses. Because if there's one thing that makes a complicated scene easier, it's the variable of animals.

"The first one that comes to mind, it was also one of my favorite moments while we were filming Part 2, when all hell breaks loose at the start of the big battle, there's an explosion that sends us flying through the air and we land in a river," Huisman told ComicBook.com. "We did that stunt ourselves, which was really fun. We used a trampoline for the fall, I liked that a lot, and then we get out of the water and we tried to do it in a continuous take, so we come out of the water, both of us, and then we try to get onto these space horses that we call Urakis in the film. In reality, they're the largest horses on Earth, wearing green masks and things that get added on in the edit. To get on those horses, I would first have to get onto a ledge so that, from that ledge, I could jump onto the horse, except that whenever we came up running to get onto the horse, the horse would move slightly. And every take, they would get further and further away."

"And our pants were wet and there was no stretch," Boutella chimed in.

"I couldn't lift my legs anymore," Huisman added. "So we've done two or three takes and we feel like we need to nail this now and every time, the horse kept moving, so for the third take, I thought, 'F-ck it, whatever happens, I'm getting on this horse.' And as I'm trying to jump on, I realize, 'Oh no, I can't lift leg high enough,' and I land on that horse and it was that, (wincing in pain) 'Oh, just keep going, come on, Kora,' kind of moments."

Here's the official synopsis for the sequel:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix.