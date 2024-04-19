Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Breaks Down Major Crossover Connection With Army of the Dead

Fans might call Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe the "Snyderverse" for short, but in a conversation with ComicBook.com, the filmmaker says he actually has been setting up a kind of quiet shared universe between his two Netflix projects. Army of the Dead, his zombie apocalypse movie, has a pretty direct tie to Rebel Moon, his space opera, in which he hid an Easter egg suggesting a direct tie between the aliens of Rebel Moon and the the zombie plague that left the earth a charred battlefield in Army of the Dead.

With the second movie now available, Snyder has been talking about the possibility of expanding his Rebel Moon universe with more installments down the line. Rebel Moon has already spawned comics, toys, and a video game in its handful of months on the market, so it would not be surprising to see Netflix buy in. And maybe part of that expansion is a tie into their other franchise.

"Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead definitely can exist in the same universe," Snyder told ComicBook.com. "I think I've said that, but there's a character in movie one, when they go into -- I don't know if I've talked about this -- when they go into the bar and there's a Xanadite, the Xanadite is that blue girl with glowing markings on her -- she is directly from the Army animated series that we never finished. Where they go, where the zombie plague comes from, is a planet they call Xanadu -- well, the scientists call it Xanadu because they're big fans of Olivia Newton-John -- so they go to Xanadu and the Xanadites, basically where the zombie plague comes from, she's one of them. So there's an interdimensional thing they go through so there is a chance of some weird mashup."

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Here's the official synopsis for the sequel:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix.