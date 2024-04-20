Rebel Moon: Sofia Boutella Reveals Intimidating Aspect of Filming Part 2

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is now out on Netflix, bringing Zack Snyder's massive sci-fi epic to new heights. The film brings back nearly all of the protagonists of Rebel Moon's first installment, with freedom fighter Kora (Sofia Boutella) at the center. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Boutella shared a very specific worry that she had during the back-to-back filming of Rebel Moon, as well as the massive scale of both films.

"The challenges, for me, it was really about, I know it might sound weird, but holding the gun in a way to where it was believable that I've done that my entire life and that I was very, very good at it," Boutella revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "I was a bit intimidated by that. The other part is the epicness of it, the size of it all. Us, as actors, to step onto sets like that, I think it only [improved] our performances because it was just all there for us."

What Is Rebel Moon: Part Two About?

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver features a returning cast that includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Cary Elwes as The King.

Will There Be a Rebel Moon Director's Cut?

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder revealed that both film installments of Rebel Moon will have R-rated director's cuts, which will be released on Netflix at a later date. As co-writer Kurt Johnstad explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, fans can safely expect both of those director's cuts to be released at the same time, at some point in 2024.

"Yeah, you're going to see them this year for sure," Johnstad told us. "From what I've been told... I can't give you a date, I know there is a date but I can't give you that date. But you'll see them. What I've been told by Zack, and I believe that this is allowed to be said, that both movie one and movie two will be released on the same day at the same time. So sometime in 2024, you can sit down and for six hours have a non-interrupted experience of Zack Snyder."

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.