Rebel Wilson's Bride Hard Adds This Is Us and The Idol Stars

The upcoming Rebel Wilson-led movie Bride Hard has added to its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, The Help), Justin Hartley (Smallville, This Is Us), Anna Chlumsky (Veep, Inventing Anna), Stephen Dorff (Blade, Paradise City), Gigi Zumbado (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Idol, High Fidelity) will all appear in Bride Hard. They will join a cast that includes Wilson, Sam Huntington, Sherry Cola and Michael O'Neill.

Bride Hard is directed by Simon West, and has been able to continue production amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, after receiving an interim agreement earlier this year. The film is an independent production, and reportedly just wrapped production in Savannah, Georgia.

What Is Bride Hard About?

Bride Hard stars Wilson as a badass secret agent who is a force to be reckoned with as a mercenary group takes hostage her best friend's lavish wedding. The film has made headlines not only for its clearance to keep filming amid the strikes, but for Wilson injuring her nose while shooting a fight sequence earlier this month.

"Hey everybody, what's up?" Wilson said in a video revealing her injury on social media. "So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I've actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week. I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun. So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I'm healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody's well wishes."

What Are Interim Agreements?

A total of 207 projects were initially given interim agreements in the time since the SAG-AFTRA strike began, and thus granted the ability to continue filming amid the strike, because their projects were deemed to not be directly benefitting an AMPTP studio. These incude the Anne Hathaway-led Mother Mary, and The CW series The Chosen. A24, which is producing Mother Mary and does not have ties to the AMPTP, also got approval for the Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega-led Death of a Unicorn. Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA announced that it would not longer be granting allowance to any projects that were written under a WGA contract and will be produced in the United States, but that the initial 207 projects would not be impacted.

"We have been advised by the WGA that this modification will assist them in executing their strike strategy, and we believe it does not undermine the utility and effectiveness of ours," SAG-AFTRA announced in a statement "It is a win-win change."

What do you think of the new cast members for Bride Hard? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline