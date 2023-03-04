Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was Banned From Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is opening up about why she received a 30-day ban from Disneyland, revealing the surprisingly simple reason: a selfie. During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj (via ET), Wilson explained that she took a selfie in a "secret bathroom" at Disneyland with that act resulting in her getting the ban, though she also explained that the powers-that-be worked with her on the timing of the ban and her schedule.

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bedroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland," Wilson said. "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine.'"

Wilson didn't disclose where the "secret bathroom" she broke the rule in was located, though some Disneyland fans suspect she could be referring to the private, members-only Club 33. She did, however, talk about so-called "gangs of adults" which she described as having "cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos, Coco Locos" as well as some details on what she said was their initiation.

"They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland," Wilson said. "One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram. But don't ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say."

Even having gotten a 30-day ban from Disneyland, it's clear that the park is very important to the Pitch Perfect star. Last month, Wilson shared on social media that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma had gotten engaged at Disneyland, thanking Disney's Bob Iger as well as the Disney Weddings team for helping make the proposal at the Happiest Place on earth happen.

"We said YES! 💗💗 Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she wrote.

