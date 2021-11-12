Netflix's Red Notice 2 and 3 Scripts in the Works for Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

Back in January, Netflix ordered not just one, but two sequels to Red Notice, one of the streamer's biggest movies ever and now it sounds like we're getting closer to those sequels coming together. Speaking with Collider, producers Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia said that scripts for both Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3 are in the works for the follow ups to the Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds starring film.

"Well, we have a Red Notice 2 script and almost 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram and I have our way that we would make those movies back-to-back," Flynn said. "But it's going to be all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson [Marshall Thurber, director and screenwriter] is committed."

Garcia went on to add that Thurber is hard at work on the scripts, and they expect to get a new draft of the scripts very soon.

"Yeah, Rawson is working away, and we were just talking to him about it the other day. He's deep in it and that's his baby," Garcia said. "So, he's grinded away. We're excited to be able to get into it and see a new draft that he's about to deliver to us very soon."

Released in 2021, in Red Notice, Johnson plays a government agent looking to track down the world's best art thief (Gadot). IN order to stop her plans and clear his name, Johnson's character teams up with the world's second-best art thief, played by Reynolds. The film was a huge hit for Netflix, becoming the platform's most-watched film the weekend of its debut as well as the most-watched film within 28 days of release on the platform. It ended up being the 5th most-streamed movie of 2021.

"Holy shit," Johnson wrote at the time. "Red Notice is now the most watched film in [Netflix] history. Previous record held by Bird Box in 2018 with 282 million hours viewed. With still 11 days to go, Red notice has been viewed for 392 million hours. F'n insane."

Are you excited for the sequels to Red Notice? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.