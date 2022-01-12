Netflix’s Red Notice hit the streaming service at the end of last year, and the action/comedy saw Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot on a globetrotting adventure. Not only did the movie have Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film, but it also became the streaming service’s most-watched movie of all time. Despite the film’s weak reviews from critics, audiences seemed to enjoy it. In fact, director Rawson Marshall Thurber teased back in November that the movie would probably be getting a sequel. Now, according to Deadline, Red Notice is officially getting not one sequel, but two.

Deadline reports that all three stars as well as Thurber will be returning for the follow-up films, which will film back-to-back. Currently, the first sequel is expected to begin production at the start of 2023. It’s rumored that Thurber has begun writing the script, but he said back in November that he hadn’t started the process yet.

“I’m not working on the script for a sequel…I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix…we’ve been having those conversations,” the director previously shared.

Thurber also spoke with Empire Magazine last year about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” he shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

As for the movie’s Netflix success, Red Notice officially beat out Bird Box as the site’s most-watched movie at the end of November. Bird Box was viewed for a total of 282 million hours in its first four weeks on Netflix back in 2018. Red Notice skyrocketed past that mark in a significantly shorter amount of time. According to Netflix, Red Notice delivered 328 million viewing hours in its first 18 days on the service. Johnson shared the story on his Twitter account with an even bigger figure, saying the film has been viewed for a total of 392 million hours.

“Holy shit,” Johnson wrote. “Red Notice is now the most watched film in [Netflix] history. Previous record held by Bird Box in 2018 with 282 million hours viewed. With still 11 days to go, Red notice has been viewed for 392 million hours. F’n insane.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.