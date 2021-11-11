Red Notice Star Dwayne Johnson Has Given Up Trying to Go Anywhere in Public

It goes without saying that if you saw a person that towered over literally everyone else in view and whose muscles had their own gravitational field you’re probably in the presence of Dwayne The Rock Johnson. It’s hard for Rock to hide, even in a world where everyone wears masks and now layers as we get into the colder months. In a moment of connection to the common man, and a desire for a disguise, Johnson revealed to ComicBook.com that he’s still going to mask up even after the pandemic is over as he hopes to hide in public, but he already knows that this is a losing battle since he’s literally The Rock.

Johnson told us, “Oh dude, I’m gonna be one of those, when the pandemic is over, fingers crossed, it’s gonna be sooner than later, I’m still gonna be in a full mask, glasses, hat, long sleeve, long pants, a little bit of a slouch, and people are still gonna be like, “Oh, that’s The Rock. “I recognize him.” So no, there’s no hiding. Anonymity has gone out the window for me many, many years ago.”

Regarding his literally larger than life appearance, Johnson also opened up about how his latest co-star Ryan Reynolds stacked up compared to his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart and his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.

“Ryan is brilliant, he’s smart, but he’s also very disciplined,” Johnson said. “We are both very disciplined when we come to set. But the difference is, if something is funny, Ryan will not break. If something’s funny to me, I’m laughing so hard and I am ruining the take, completely making Ryan uncomfortable. And the director is going, ‘Oh my God, can you just stay in it?’ I said, ‘It’s hard, it’s funny.’ But Ryan is great. Also with Ryan, I’ve known Ryan my entire career. He did Van Wilder and I did Scorpion King at the same time, so we knew each other then. We broke into the business together. We’ve remained friends for 20 years. By the time we got on Red Notice, there was a comfort level. There was nothing he could say or any place he could go in terms of ad-libbing that I wouldn’t follow him. Same thing with me, I’d go in this direction off script. He’d come right there with me. And that’s what you see in the movie, by the way.”

You can see the movie for yourself starting tomorrow only on Netflix.