Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!

"Here’s the gospel ~ I have never EVER worked with any other costar in my life who makes me laugh harder than this one. Man we talk shit and laugh so f’n hard and all future press junkets will forever pale in comparison to ours. But this level of comfort and ease, comes with trust ~ and trust ignites the chemistry and that chemistry is what you guys have loved on screen in JUNGLE CRUISE. We appreciate and love you guys for loving the movie and cheers to takin’ shit, a lot of trust, and laughing hard," Johnson wrote. You can check out their latest fun video below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

While Jungle Cruise's critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes ended up being a mediocre 63%, Johnson recently celebrated the Disney film's audience score, 92%, which is the best of his career. During its opening weekend, Jungle Cruise grossed $90 million worldwide and Johnson teased that a sequel could be in the works. In addition to Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise stars Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, and Paul Giamatti. The film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra who will also be directing Johnson in Black Adam.

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

