Red Notice Starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot to Begin Filming in January

Red Notice, the upcoming action/comedy/adventure film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscraper), is set to feature some big names from the Fast & Furious franchise. Gal Gadot, who played Gisele in three of the films as well as playing the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman, is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who played Luke Hobbs in Fast Five onward, and Ryan Reynolds, who just made a hilarious cameo appearance in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but is perhaps best known for playing Deadpool. Yesterday, Reynolds released a video directed at Karen Gillan (Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) over their current fantasy football league, and the content caught the eye of The Rock. The actor shared the video and revealed that Red Notice will begin filming in January.

I start filming a movie (red notice) with this human in Jan. The fun we’re gonna have. #patsajaksfinger

😂👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/VcCLUn4WyO — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 26, 2019

Many people commented on the post, including the Russo Brothers, who have officially invited Johnson to join their league next year:

DJ, there’s always room in the league next year for a real life super-hero… — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) September 26, 2019

Ever since Reynolds showed up in Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw, it’s been clear that he’s got some great chemistry with Johnson. The two have had many delightful interactions on social media, from The Rock designing Reynolds a car with his own face on it to Reynolds rocking a Rock-inspired tattoo.

According to the IMDb description, Red Notice will follow an Interpol agent who “tracks the world’s most wanted art thief.”

Hobbs & Shaw, which also stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan, is scheduled to be released on Digital HD on October 15th and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on November 5th. The film was directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 (hence the Reynolds cameo).

Red Notice is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2020.