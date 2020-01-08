Movies

Regal Is Switching From Coke to Pepsi and People Are Furious

If you ever had any doubt that Coca-Cola was the most popular soda brand in the United States, just head on over to Twitter and look at the fallout of the latest announcement from Regal Cinemas. The theater chain, one of the biggest in the country, shared the news this week that it was switching from Coke products to Pepsi products at all of its locations. Believe it or not, a lot of people online are seriously upset about this.

Hordes of movie fans and Coke loyalists have flooded Twitter to vent their frustrations about this new partnership, which will see the beloved soda brand totally removed from Regal theaters. Coke has been a staple of Regal’s advertising and pre-movie announcements for years now. That partnership even helped fund short films that played before every movie, centered around the combination of Coke and the theater.

Some people are going even further than just complaining about the new Pepsi arrangement, saying that they will not only stop buying concessions at Regal theaters, but that they will likely find other places to watch their movies going forward, or at least when their Regal Unlimited membership expires. Folks are serious about their soda, and it’s clear that Coke is the choice for most.

