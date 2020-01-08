Regal Is Switching From Coke to Pepsi and People Are Furious

If you ever had any doubt that Coca-Cola was the most popular soda brand in the United States, just head on over to Twitter and look at the fallout of the latest announcement from Regal Cinemas. The theater chain, one of the biggest in the country, shared the news this week that it was switching from Coke products to Pepsi products at all of its locations. Believe it or not, a lot of people online are seriously upset about this.

Hordes of movie fans and Coke loyalists have flooded Twitter to vent their frustrations about this new partnership, which will see the beloved soda brand totally removed from Regal theaters. Coke has been a staple of Regal’s advertising and pre-movie announcements for years now. That partnership even helped fund short films that played before every movie, centered around the combination of Coke and the theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some people are going even further than just complaining about the new Pepsi arrangement, saying that they will not only stop buying concessions at Regal theaters, but that they will likely find other places to watch their movies going forward, or at least when their Regal Unlimited membership expires. Folks are serious about their soda, and it’s clear that Coke is the choice for most.

Here are just a few of the responses:

Back to AMC

Regal Cinemas is switching from Coke to Pepsi and I might have to cancel my Regal Unlimited subscription and go back to AMC Theatres. — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 8, 2020

Saving Me Money

I would just like to thank @RegalMovies for saving me money as you’d have to PAY ME to drink Pepsi. Also this will affect my decision when it comes time to renew my Regal Unlimited. The AMC is closer to my house anyways. https://t.co/I8mwHeIepX — Kara (@karalarnold) January 8, 2020

Worst Day of My Life

this is the worst day of my life https://t.co/z5gYcqkNjU — katie (@BejeweledFurby) January 8, 2020

This Is an Issue

I’m pretty upset about Regal having Pepsi products instead of coke. Like this is a issue lol — Chelsea Smiley (@ChelseaSmiley4) January 8, 2020

Reconsidering Movie Loyalties

Coke Icees are a movie theater STAPLE and Regal switching to Pepsi products and losing the Icees would really have me reconsidering my movie theater loyalties — Poore (@PoorePlaysBass) January 7, 2020

Who Actually Drinks Pepsi!?

So apparently Pepsi is replacing #CocaCola in Regal Cinemas? I thought the point was to sell concessions? Who actually drinks Pepsi?! 😳 — Nikki (@nkim47) January 7, 2020

Bad Move

Since I can remember, @RegalMovies has sold @CocaCola & getting a Coke has been one of the things I love when going to the movies. Now they’re switching to Pepsi cause it probably costs them a few cents less per drink sold.

BAD move Regal.



Guess it’s one way for me to save money https://t.co/jHbpuRHham — Bryan Rathbun (@Bryan_Rathbun) January 7, 2020

Disappointing

I bought Regal Unlimited then they switched to Pepsi products. 2020 off to a bad start — Scooter (@BradyScott26) January 7, 2020

Deeply Upsetting

Regal is switching from Coke to Pepsi and this is deeply upsetting. Cherry Coke is the only thing I want to drink when seeing a movie. Someone start a petition. pic.twitter.com/JHC3rC1Lpk — 🎃Dave Scheidt 🎃 (@DaveScheidt) January 7, 2020

Why Are You Doing This to Us??