Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.

Tickets are available now for all of the Best Picture nominees and you can see each of the movies for just $6 apiece! All of the movies , except for Avatar: The Way of Water, will screen three times in the ten days leading up to the 95th Academy Awards, spread across two different matinee times and one evening show. James Cameron's sequel will only be shown twice across the ten days, but one of the discounted shows will be in 3D, making the ticket price a bargain. The included movies in the line-up are:

All Quiet on the Western Front – (Netflix)

Avatar: The Way of Water – (20th Century Fox)

The Banshees of Inisherin – (Searchlight Pictures)

Elvis – (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once – (A24)

The Fabelmans – (Universal Pictures)

Tár – (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick – (Paramount Pictures)

Triangle of Sadness – (NEON)

Women Talking – (United Artists Releasing)

Indie darling Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack at this year's Academy Award nominations with eleven total. In addition to being nominated for Best Picture, the A24 feature is nominated for Best Director (Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis & Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song ("This is a Life"), Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing.

Both The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front received the second most nominations with nine each. Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever nabbed five nominations with Warner Bros. The Batman earning three nominations.