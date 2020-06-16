Regal Theaters Reopening in July

It's official: Movie theaters across the country are coming back next month. Theater chains and movie studios have been talking about the reopening of theaters for months now, many of which have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, despite the number of cases spiking in parts of the country, Regal is planning to reopen its theaters across the US, with plenty of additional safety guidelines to try and keep the potential spread of the virus at a minimum. The company announced on Tuesday that theaters will begin reopening on Friday, July 10th.

This date is still a few weeks away, so it gives Regal some time to bring back its staff and begin implementing new procedures and safety measures at all of its locations. This includes contactless payment methods, health screenings and temperature checks for employees, limited register access, and 50% theater capacity. When buying tickets, there will be at least two open seats between groups of tickets bought, or one seat in locations with recliners.

Regal announces the reopening of theatres beginning July 10. Learn more: https://t.co/upOD4GckYn pic.twitter.com/iLItWmxNrS — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 16, 2020

"Regal announces plans for the reopening of theatres starting Friday, July 10," reads Regal's message on its website. Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the CDC and other public health organizations. The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return."

All employees and guests will be required to wear masks at all Regal locations. That seems par for the course, but is a bit confusing given the fact that concessions are going to be sold as well.

With Regal theaters representing a large portion of theaters across the country, it appears that the late July films will indeed kick off the return of summer movie season. Disney's live-action Mulan is slated to be released on July 24th, followed by Christopher Nolan's Tenet on July 31st.

Are you glad to see theaters across the country reopening? Do you think it's still too soon? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.