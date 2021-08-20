Reminiscence and Westworld Star Thandiwe Newton Explains Why She Gets "Upset” Over Her Action Scenes

✖

Thandiwe Newton has quite an impressive history with the action genre. One of the star's first big roles was playing Nyah Hall in Mission: Impossible 2 and she's gone on to appear in The Chronicles of Riddick, 2012, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and much more. In fact, her role as the fierce Maeve Millay on HBO's Westworld won her an Emmy back in 2018. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Newton about her upcoming movie, Reminiscence, and we mentioned that one of the movie's best scenes features her being extremely badass. When we pointed out that she's no stranger to action, Newton admitted she sometimes gets "upset" having to do violent scenes.

"No, I know, but babe listen. I'm a real, I'm puny. I get upset about doing fight stuff. I mean, I've gotta admit, I really do. I'm a really good shot. And whenever I'm at shooting gallery with dudes, I'm always the one that's like, 'Bang, bang, bang.' And I don't want to, because I don't want them being all weird and ego with me and I am a really good shot because I don't care," Newton revealed. "Because guys, when they shoot, they try too hard. The secret to shooting is not to try too hard, to allow it. To allow. I mean, I can't tell you how weird that is, but it's true. But I hate violence. I hate, you can't resolve things with violence. It doesn't work, right?" She added of her big action moment in Reminiscence, "By the way. It's one of my favorite scenes I've ever been in ever."

During the chat, Newton also gave a tease about the upcoming fourth season of Westworld.

"It's so good, man," Newton shared. "For me, no truly, for me, it's got all the best elements from one, two, and three are here. It is so rich and there's something about the pandemic. It's not literally, but I just think it's fed us all in a way, like our lives depend on art now in a different way. I mean, literally our lives depend on art because art is being removed from us. It is," she explained.

You can watch our full interview with Thandiwe Newton at the top of the page.

Westworld's fourth season does not yet have a release date, but Reminiscence is scheduled to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20th.