Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton and Lisa Joy Tease Season 4

The third season of Westworld came to an end over a year ago, and fans of the HBO series are eager to see what's next after a finale filled with cliffhangers. The show's fourth season is currently in production and will see the return of many, including creator Lisa Joy and star Thandiwe Newton. While fans wait for more Westworld, Joy and Newton are reuniting for another project, Reminiscence, a new sci-fi/thriller that stars Newton alongside Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the folks involved with the new movie and asked Newton and Joy if they could give any Westworld Season 4 teases.

"It's so good, man," Newton shared. "For me, no truly, for me, it's got all the best elements from one, two, and three are here. It is so rich and there's something about the pandemic. It's not literally, but I just think it's fed us all in a way, like our lives depend on art now in a different way. I mean, literally our lives depend on art because art is being removed from us. It is," she explained.

"Well, I'm busy writing and producing on it right now. And I really like some of the ... there's always a whole new world, always something new to explore," Joy teased.

The director also talked about how working on Westworld helped her prepare for Reminiscence.

"One is really good training for the other to be totally honest," Joy shared. "The scope that we try to achieve on Westworld in a TV timeframe and budget was very helpful to me when I was proposing, 'Hey, I haven't directed a film before, but I really want to do this huge action scopey thing that's not a franchise film.' They normally don't greenlight those films as much anymore. And to be able to rely on some of the experiences I had in Westworld and saying, you know what, I think I can do this, was very helpful. Plus I have some of my favorite people to work with from Westworld also on the film."

You can watch our full interview with Lisa Joy at the top of the page.

Westworld's fourth season does not yet have a release date, but Reminiscence is scheduled to be released in theatres and on HBO Max on August 20th.