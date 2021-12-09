Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Gets New Trailer

After initially being revived for the mobile platform Quibi, the gang from Reno 911! are back with an all-new special for Paramount+, and the experience will see them taking on a group of dangerous conspiracy theorists in Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, which has just earned the below trailer. Based on this first trailer, it doesn’t seem to matter if the inept ensemble is being highlighted in a TV series, a short-form narrative, or feature-length experience, as they’ll always find a way to bring their madcap mayhem to life. Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon is set to debut on Paramount+ on December 23rd.

The new special is described, “On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea.”

https://youtu.be/tmQEBFYrEx0

The series originally debuted back in 2003 on Comedy Central and ran for six seasons. Back in 2007, the team also released the film Reno 911!: Miami, which saw them taking their antics to the big screen.

The series had been off the air for an entire decade before the revival was ordered by Quibi, with that iteration of the series earning multiple Emmy nominations and a second-season renewal. Sadly, Quibi shut down following that renewal, leaving the series’ future in limbo. Luckily, audiences can see the revival episodes on The Roku Channel.

Previously, star Thomas Lennon detailed the complicated nature of getting the whole gang back together for the revival.

“We definitely had to think about it for a second because it’s always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule,” Lennon explained to ComicBook.com.

He added, “It really came about almost 100% because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early ’90s at MTV. He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That’s perfect for you guys. Just do it.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, great. Sure.’”

Check out Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon when it hits Paramount+ on December 23rd.

