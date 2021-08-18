Reno 911: Roku Orders Additional Episodes

✖

Reno 911! is getting a new life and new episodes with Roku. After acquiring the majority of Quibi's programming slate earlier this year for its Roku Channel following Quibi's shuttering in December 2020, it was announced (via Variety) on Wednesday that the Emmy-nominated series will be back, with Roku ordering four additional episodes of the series that run at a full half-hour rather than the 5-10 minute "quick bite" format Quibi utilized.

The announcement that Reno 911! will be back with longer episodes is good news for fans of the comedy who had been wondering what would happen with the series following Quibi's demise. Last September, Quibi announced that the series had been renewed for an eighth season. That eighth season was in production when, just a month later, it was announced that Quibi would be shutting down. Shortly after Quibi officially shut down last December, series star Niecy Nash told PopCulture.com that the series would turn to another avenue, though at that time it wasn't clear what that avenue would be.

Reno 911! originally debuted in 2003 on Comedy Central where it ran for six seasons until 2009. The mockumentary-style parody of law enforcement shows such as Cops stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui.

"We definitely had to think about it for a second because it's always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule," Lennon explained to ComicBook.com about the Reno 911! Quibi revival last year.

"It really came about almost 100 percent because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early '90s at MTV," Lennon continued. "He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he's like, 'Why don't you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That's perfect for you guys. Just do it.' We're like, 'Yeah, great. Sure.'"

Are you excited Reno 911! will be getting new episodes with Roku? Let us know in the comments.