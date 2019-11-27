Rian Johnson Weighs in on Disappointing Knives Out Blu-ray Cover Art

✖

Over the weekend a shocking image went viral online, revealing the cover art for a new slipcover release of the Oscar nominated movie Knives Out but which did not speak to the contents of the Rian Johnson movie in the slightest. Featuring the title and Daniel Craig's image in black-and-white, the cover is accented by bizarre color choices ranging from what look like paintball remnants to large highlighter like streaks across Craig's hair, it frankly makes no sense. The art for the movie is so bad that it even made its way onto Johnson's radar, who replied to the image with as much confusion as the rest of us.

"I.... have no idea what this is," Johnson said in response to the cover. The story behind the cover hasn't been revealed just yet but it's entirely possible that this is part of a larger campaign at Wal-Mart where previous line-wide releases of films with questionable cover art have been sold in the past before. 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment previously released a series of covers for various movies out of their library with Deadpool featured on them. It's possible that this tacky, confusing Knives Out cover is a weird Easter promotional. But what makes less sense? Knives Out being part of an Easter promotional or this cover art as a whole?

I.... have no idea what this is — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 27, 2021

A critical and commercial success upon its release, a sequel to Knives Out is in the works with Johnson returning as writer/director and Daniel Craig set to reprise his role of Benoit Blanc.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson previously said in a discussion with Interview Magazine. "It’s been such a mindf-ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

Johnson previously expressed the fact that the Knives Out follow-up will largely follow an entirely different cast, with the exception of Craig's character. So fans hoping for the return of characters like Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans) and Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) might be out of luck.

Check back for new details on the Knives Out sequel as we learn them, especially if it comes with a horrendous blu-ray cover.