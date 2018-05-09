Deadpool To Photobomb Covers Of Blu-Rays at Walmart

Next week, you can get not only a two-year anniversary special edition of the Deadpool Blu-ray, but special cover art for Blu-rays of some of 20th Century Fox’s biggest hits that features the Merc With a Mouth.

That’s right: Deadpool will be photobombing the covers of a number of films, most of which have nothing at all to do with Deadpool, and so you will have the opportunity to grab yourself a copy of Revenge of the Nerds with ol’ DP’s mug on it.

This is not the first time Deadpool has had a packaging reinvention; an ’80s-inspired neon-ish cover recently debuted, and the two-year anniversary edition without some of the bells and whistles coming in next week’s release has been circulating for almost a month.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment released a Deadpool: 2-Year Anniversary Edition Blu-ray April 24, featuring all-new packaging and an assortment of limited edition collectibles, including stickers, car decals, temporary tattoos and a set of paper dolls.

In addition to the extras with the national release, Best Buy will offer an exclusive 4K UHD Steelbook with new cover art and exclusive patches.

In the run-up to next week’s Deadpool 2, Deadpool will photobomb the cover art of a collection of Blu-ray films including Edward Scissorhands, Logan, War for the Planet of the Apes, Predator and Revenge of the Nerds, sold at Walmart beginning on May 15.

ComicBook.com has inquired to Fox to find out whether there are more films unaccounted for in this initial list, although it seems likely that at least in the first week of release, Walmart will have a display for them.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters in February 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters August 2019.

h/t: Media Play News