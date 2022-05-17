Star Wars Trilogy From Rian Johnson Confirmed Still Happening But Back-Burnered

✖

Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still in the planning, but it may be some time before the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director returns to that galaxy far, far away. Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy from Johnson five years ago, ahead of The Last Jedi's debut. While Lucasfilm has revealed nothing about the project, the lack of official updates led some to believe it may have gotten shelved, particularly The Last Jedi's harshest critics. In a wide-ranging new Vanity Fair feature about the Star Wars franchise's future, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed they still plan to make the trilogy. The studio is waiting for Johnson's schedule to clear up. "Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies," Kennedy says.

Knives Out's success is one reason that Johnson doesn't need Star Wars. Yet, news that Lucasfilm hasn't scrapped plans for Johnson's new trilogy will be a welcome update for The Last Jedi's fans.

Johnson is currently working on Knives Out 2, one of two sequels to the hit whodunit planned for Netflix, with Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc. The film's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. The film will release later this year.

For his part, Johnson has expressed support for Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, who has a Star Wars film project in the works. The Vanity Fair piece confirms that Waititi's will likely be the next Star Wars film released, though when that will happen remains unknown. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie, announced with significant fanfare, has been surprisingly quiet for a movie with a 2023 release date. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige is also reportedly working on a Star Wars movie. Writer Michael Waldron confirmed that the project is moving forward, though Kennedy's statement suggests plans are still in flux in this new interview.

For now, the Star Wars franchise's future is mostly in television. Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, premieres this month, and Ashoka, starring Rosario Dawson, recently began filming for a 2023 debut. Andor starring Rogue One's Diego Luna, releases this summer and The Mandalorian with Pedro Pascal returns for its third season in either late 2022 or early 2023.

What do you think? Let us know how you feel in the comments section.