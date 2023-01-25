Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got

Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.

"There's quite a few. I was just talking to Lasse Hallstrom the other day. Lass and I, the first movie Lasse and I made together was called The Hoax. It's a really good film and for whatever reason it just didn't break through, but The Hoax was a really, really good film."

Released in 2006, The Hoax was based on the book of the same name by Clifford Irving and told the story of Irving's real-life elaborate hoax surrounding a fake autobiography of Howard Hughes. The film starred Gere as Clifford Irving and also starred Alfred Molina, Marcia Gay Harden, Hope Davis, Julie Delpy, and Stanley Tucci. The was well-received critically but didn't perform well at the box office. The film grossed a mere $11.7 million against a budget of $25 million.

And The Hoax isn't the only film that Gere cited. He also cited Time Out of Mind, a film he made with director Oren Moverman that also starred Jena Malone, Ben Vereen, Kyra Sedgwick, and Steve Buscemi, as a film that didn't quite break through.

"I think it's one of the best films that I've made. It also just wasn't one that broke through. It didn't have the energy behind it to get a decent release, but it's a really good film," he said.

What is Gere's new film, Maybe I Do, about?

Here's the official description of Maybe I Do: "With a star-studded ensemble cast Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone's surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well — they've been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse's lovers head-on. Let the games begin!"

Maybe I Do opens in theaters on January 27th.