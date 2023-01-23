Madame Web: Emma Roberts Talks the "Unexpected" Opportunity of Joining the Marvel Universe

When news emerged that actor Emma Roberts had joined the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, her previously established talents in other projects made it seem quite obvious to fans that this decision would be a good choice for the franchise, but Roberts herself recently recalled how entirely unexpected the whole prospect felt. Roberts went on to detail how it was the filmmakers who reached out to her to express interest in bringing her in for the role and, in a short period of time, was officially part of the project. Madame Web is currently slated to land in theaters on February 16, 2024.

"I thought it was very unexpected. It's so funny, one day you're just walking around your house, and then you get a phone call that they want to meet you for a Marvel movie," Roberts recalled to Collider. "It was so weird because I remember being like, 'What's the audition process? What do I have to do?' And then I talked to the director, and I was in Boston a couple [of] weeks later filming, and we had a lot of fun on it. It's obviously such an amazing cast, and it's such a unique take on a Marvel movie. So I'm really excited for people to see it because I think it's going to be very unexpected, how they tell the story."

Other than knowing that the film centers around the title character, there's a lot of unknown elements about the upcoming spinoff, such as the overall plot and what role Roberts will be playing. Based on the more mystical nature of the character, it seems unlikely the new film will be a straightforward adventure akin to the Venom films or the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, which is what has audiences so intrigued and excited.

The film also stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Adam Scott. Johnson recently shared how she felt joining the spinoff.

"It was a wild experience. It was something that I don't think you can be prepped to go into anything like that, but I learned so much," Johnson shared with Variety earlier this month. "It's a completely different way of making films, you know, and then I went into making one of my company's own tiny tiny little movies right after, so I got a real taste of different kinds of cinema last year."

