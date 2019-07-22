Macaulay Culkin Wants You to Send Him Richie Rich Reboot Pitches

It’s been decades since Macaulay Culkin starred in the big-screen adaptation of Richie Rich, but it sounds like he isn’t afraid to still be tied to the role. Earlier this month, the official Archie Comics Twitter reminded fans that no, Richie Rich is not actually one of their licensed properties, so they don’t want pitches for a dark Riverdale-style reboot of the character. Culkin took to Twitter on Monday to share Archie’s PSA, suggesting that fans send the pitches to him instead.

Don’t send your Richie Rich pitches to Archie Comics. Send them to me. I won’t read them or anything, but you can send them and feel like you’re accomplishing something. https://t.co/dgCWCrfdTh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) July 22, 2019

Granted, Culkin then clarified that he probably won’t actually read the pitches, but that writers can feel a sense of accomplishment by sending them to him.

If you don’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of 1940s novelty comics, here’s what you need to know. Richie Rich is actually under the Harvey Comics umbrella of comics and first made his print debut in 1953. Outside of Culkin’s portrayal of Richie Rich, the character has had a surprising resurgence in recent years, with a live-action sitcom that hit Netflix back in 2015. He most recently made an appearance in the new season of Netflix’s Harvey Girls Forever animated series, in which he was voiced by The Boys star Jack Quaid.

“It was taking the essence of who the main characters were [in Harvey Comics] and pushing it and fluffing it and making kind of our own version of what that would be.” Harvey Girls Forever co-showrunner Aliki Theofilopoulous told ComicBook.com last year. “And then choosing, again, our current take on it. Keeping the history in mind, but not at all doing a retelling.”

“One of the things that was great about the old style and some of these characters is they are very relatable to just about anyone’s different personality.” co-showrunner Brendan Hay added. “But in terms of the look of the characters, it wasn’t the most diverse cast. So, one chance [we had was] to make it relatable to everyone. Especially since Netflix is world wide, we want any kid who’s watching this anywhere to be able to see themselves on screen. So it was trying to open up the diversity of the cast.”

