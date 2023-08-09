Riley Keough Reveals the Time She Almost Killed Andrew Garfield With a Granola Bar

Riley Keough has developed a unique filmography of movies and television shows, but she just revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes story about one fan-favorite. In a new Vanity Fair video diving into her previous projects, the Daisy Jones & The Six star revealed that while filming the 2018 film Under the Silver Lake, she nearly made co-star Andrew Garfield have a violent allergic reaction. According to Keough, she accidentally ate something containing peanuts before filming a scene where she and Garfield kiss — only to learn that he is allergic to peanuts. The ordeal apparently briefly upended the film's production, as everything had to be shut down to remove the peanuts.

"I was in the makeup trailer and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew," Keough explained. "And the makeup lady was like, 'Are there peanuts in that?' ...The producer came in and was like, 'Riley, Andrew's very allergic to peanuts and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn't have been at craft, and I don't know why they're on set.' ... I was just kind of like, 'Oh f---, that's crazy,'" she said. "But also thank God that this woman caught it, because I had no idea!"

What Is Under the Silver Lake About?

Directed by It Follows' David Robert Mitchell, Under the Silver Lake follows Sam (Garfield), a disenchanted young man, finds a mysterious woman (Keough) swimming in his apartment's pool one night. The next morning, she disappears. Sam sets off across LA to find her, and along the way he uncovers a conspiracy far more bizarre.

The film also starred Topher Grace, Callie Hernandez, Don McManus, Riki Linghome, Zosia Mamet, Patrick Fischler, and Jimmi Simpson.

Will Daisy Jones & The Six Get a Season 2?

Daisy Jones & The Six earned a total of nine Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Camila Morrone. As Keough explained in an interview earlier this summer, she and her castmates would definitely be willing to reprise their roles, depending on the context.

"It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again," Keough revealed. "I don't know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again."

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

