‘Riverdale’: Riley Keough Arrives in “The Man in Black” Preview

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Man in Black”, the seventh episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The episode introduces one of Riverdale‘s biggest guest stars yet (aside from Andy Cohen), with Riley Keough making her debut as Laurie Lake. It’s safe to say that the Mad Max Fury Road and American Honey actress will play an interesting role in the proceedings, now that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) are riding the rails.

Outside of that storyline, fans can expect to see an entirely new situation for Betty (Lili Reinhart), now that she’s been trapped in the Sisters of Quiet Mercy by Alice (Madchen Amick). Betty is expected to face a “formidable foe” from her past, and it will be interesting to see exactly what that entails.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Man in Black” below!

“INTO THE BELLY OF THE BEAST — Fearful that he will be caught, Archie (KJ Apa) hits the road and ends up at a farm outside Riverdale, where he meets Laurie Lake (guest star Riley Keough).

Meanwhile, after Alice (Madchen Amick) takes extreme measures to ensure Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) safety from the Gargoyle King, Betty finds herself up against a formidable foe from her past.

Finally, after learning that La Bonne Nuit is in trouble, Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a risky business decision that could cost her everything.

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Man in Black” will air on December 5th.