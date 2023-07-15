Daisy Jones & The Six Star Addresses Possible Sequel

The story of Daisy Jones & The Six has been a smash success, first through Taylor Jenkins-Reid's bestselling book, and now as Prime Video's recent live-action series. The television adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six made its debut earlier this year, and although it covered essentially all of the events of the book, fans have made it clear that they'd love to see more, either in a second season or even a live concert tour involving its fictional rock band. In a recent interview with Deadline celebrating Daisy Jones & The Six's Emmy nominations, Daisy Jones actress Riley Keough hinted that she would absolutely be open to reprising her role, if the opportunity came up.

"It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again," Keough explained. "I don't know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again."

What Emmys Is Daisy Jones & The Six Nominated For?

Daisy Jones & The Six earned a total of nine Emmy nominations including Best Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Keough, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Camila Morrone.

The show also scored technical nods in the categories of Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Music Supervision, and Outstanding Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

What Is Daisy Jones & The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series also stars Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Sebastian Chacon, as Warren, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with Timothy Olyphant guest-starring as Rod Reyes.

Why Is Daisy Jones & The Six So Popular?

Released in 2019, Reid's novel frames the rise and fall of its titular band around oral history testimonials set decades later. The book won multiple awards upon its debut, and has sold over one million copies.

"I had no idea what it was," Keough said of the book in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "I didn't Google it or anything. I didn't know it was based off a book. I didn't know if it was a real band or not. All I knew is she goes, 'it's called Daisy Jones and the Six, and it's about a band in the '70s.' And in my head, I was like, 'I know I'm playing Daisy.' I just knew it. I don't even know if one script was written, I didn't know if they liked me, I hadn't even talked to them at that stage. The only other time I've experienced that is when I met my husband and I knew a week in that I'm gonna have kids with him and marry him."

