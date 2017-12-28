Riley Keough Wants to Play Poison Ivy

While the DC Extended Universe has five films under its belt, there are a ton of iconic heroes and villains that still need to be cast. And now, it looks like Riley Keough would be willing to throw her hat in the ring for one role.

After a fan on Twitter, suggested that Keough play the DCEU’s Batgirl or Poison Ivy, the actress jumped in, revealing that the latter character is her “favorite.”

I love poison ivy she’s my favorite https://t.co/FF85FtDdWu — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) December 27, 2017

This tweet from Keough is sure to delight DCEU fans, especially those who have had the actress as one of their Ivy “fan-casts”. And when you consider Keough’s filmography – from the high-octane action of Mad Max: Fury Road to the black comedy of Logan Lucky – it isn’t too hard to picture her playing the part.

The possibility of who will play Poison Ivy has been speculated about for quite some time, with plenty of actresses being tied to the part in one way or another. Among them are Emma Stone, Megan Fox, Jessica Chastain, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

While it’s currently unknown if Keough will end up playing Poison Ivy, there are certainly several avenues for that to occur. DC has a Gotham City Sirens film in development, which would pair Ivy with Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Robbie also has another female-centric DC film in development, which seems to center on the Sirens, the Birds of Prey, and various other female DC characters.

“I want to see her with other women.” Robbie said of Harley earlier this month. “I kept saying when we were shooting Suicide Squad, I was like ‘She needs her girlfriends.’ She needs other girls around her, because she loves that. You see that in the comics, she loves meeting people, any people. But she needs a little girl gang.”

