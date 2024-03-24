Road House: Daniela Melchior Reveals Training She Was Terrified to Learn for New Role

Doug Liman's Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal hit Amazon's Prime Video this weekend, and the action film also stars UFC fighter Conor McGregor in addition to some other exciting names such as The Suicide Squad and Fast X's Daniela Melchior. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Gyllenhaal and Melchior, and we asked Melchior about what kind of training she had to do to prepare for the role.

"I had scuba diving lessons, and that's something that in my everyday life, I run from," Melchior shared. "I've been to Thailand. I was living in Thailand for almost – between Thailand and Indonesia – for almost three months and I was like, 'Snorkeling. I can do... Scuba diving, that's not something I would do.' But as an actress, there's always things that we need to do. And yeah, that was one."

"And then I had fight training with Steve, that is our fight coordinator, and it was amazing," she added. "And our stunt coordinator was very surprised by my, I don't know how to say, like semino or impact or something, because I'm very thin, very petite, but I was strong. I could take care of Billy [Magnussen]."

You can watch our interview with Gyllenhaal and Melchior at the top of the page.

What Is Road House About?

You can read the official description of the Road House reboot below:

In Road House (2024), "An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem." In addition to Gyllenhaal, McGregor, and Melchior, Road House also stars Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast), Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Agents of SHIELD), Kevin Carroll (Showtime's Let the Right One In), and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.).

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

"Road House is a homerun for us," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Road House is now streaming on Prime.